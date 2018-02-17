हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli the run machine: How Twitterati celebrated his 35th ODI ton

Virat Kohli scored his 35th ODI ton as India beat South Africa by eight wickets to claim the six-game rubber 5-1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 17, 2018, 00:14 AM IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI)

Chasing 205 to win, Kohli smashed 129 not out off 96 balls to see India home in 32.1 overs. During the course of the match, the 29-year-old Indian captain made quite a few new records. Here they are:

1. With 558 runs in 6 matches, Kohli became the first player to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series. The previous highest was 491 by Rohit Sharma.

2. Kohli also set the record for maximum runs by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. He overtook Australia's George Bailey who had made 478 runs in a six-ODI series against India in 2013/2014.

3. Kohli also became the sixth Indian to take 100 catches in ODIs. 

'Chase Master' Kohli's sublime form and 35th ODI ton got fans and cricket fraternity singing the praises of the India captain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The two teams will next be engaged in a three-match T20I series beginning Sunday.

India vs South Africa, 6th ODI: India ride on record-breaking Virat Kohli to win series 5-1

