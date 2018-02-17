Virat Kohli the run machine: How Twitterati celebrated his 35th ODI ton

Virat Kohli scored his 35th ODI ton as India beat South Africa by eight wickets to claim the six-game rubber 5-1 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Chasing 205 to win, Kohli smashed 129 not out off 96 balls to see India home in 32.1 overs. During the course of the match, the 29-year-old Indian captain made quite a few new records. Here they are:

1. With 558 runs in 6 matches, Kohli became the first player to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series. The previous highest was 491 by Rohit Sharma.

2. Kohli also set the record for maximum runs by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. He overtook Australia's George Bailey who had made 478 runs in a six-ODI series against India in 2013/2014.

3. Kohli also became the sixth Indian to take 100 catches in ODIs.

'Chase Master' Kohli's sublime form and 35th ODI ton got fans and cricket fraternity singing the praises of the India captain.

And he does what he does best, score centuries. The stellar run for the champion continues, 35 th ODI hundred , 3rd in the series. Take a bow, Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ypkc53urI6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 16, 2018

Most ODI 100s against the home side in South Africa

3 - Kevin Pietersen all in Feb 2005 (in 12 days!)

3 - Virat Kohli all in Feb 2018 (in 16 days!)#SAvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2018

It’s quite charming to see that Virat Kohli still celebrates when he reaches a century. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 16, 2018

ODI hundreds scored by Virat Kohli as captain: 13 (in 49 matches)

ODI hundreds scored by all Pakistan captains: 12 (in 889 matches)#SAvIND #INDvSA #justsaying #RandomThoughts — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 16, 2018

At this rate he's going to get a patent approved on scoring one-day hundreds. No, nobody in the current crop does it like him. @imVkohli You've taken the sponsor & ground name too seriously #MomentumODI #Centurion #SAvIND #ViratKohli — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 16, 2018

800 international runs for Virat Kohli in South Africa in 2018 in just 43 days! #SAvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2018

No one is @imVkohli peer at the moment im afraid . Best in the world — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) February 16, 2018

The two teams will next be engaged in a three-match T20I series beginning Sunday.