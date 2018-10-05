हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli tops active players century list with his 24th Test ton

Indian skipper Virat Kohli surpassed former Australian skipper Steve Smith (23) to record the most number of Test hundreds by an active player. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday hit his 24th Test Century and surpassed former Australian skipper Steve Smith (23) to record the most number of Test hundreds by an active player. He achieved the feat during the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. During his knock, Kohli also amassed 3000 Test runs in India (53 innings). 

Kohli took 184 balls to bring up his fourth century in 2018. Earlier this year, he hit 153 (217) against South Africa at Centurion, 149 (225) and 103 (197) vs England at Birmingham and Nottingham. This was also Kohli’s 17th Test ton as captain, which is the third most Test century by a skipper behind Graeme Smith (25) and Ricky Ponting (19). Kohli, with 123 innings, is the second least innings to 24 tons. He joins an elite group comprising of Donald Bradman (66), Sachin Tendulkar (125), Sunil Gavaskar (128).  

The World No 1 batsmen is one run away from scoring 1,000 Test runs in 2018. Kohli is set to reach the 1,000-run mark in a calendar year for the third successive time. He hit 1,059 runs (five 100s) in 16 innings in 2017 with an average of 75.64 and 1,215 in 2016 (four 100s) in 18 innings.  

The Indian skipper has hit two double tons (243, 213), two centuries (104*, 102*) and a half-century in his last five-Tests in India.

