Virat Kohli visits iconic museum during his New York holiday, posts pictures on social media

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is on a holiday in the United States and has been keeping his well wishers informed of his whereabouts along with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma with whom he is travelling. The cricketer this time was at the iconic New York museum, The Cloisters, where one can witness some of the finest architectural and artistic works from the centuries of old. Kohli took to Twitter and Instagram to share the pictures.

Kohli is on a deserved holiday after a gruelling schedule of competitive cricket which has included home battles with England and Australia, IPL, Champions Trophy and the tour of the West Indies. Kohli will next be involved during India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

Day well spent at the MET Cloisters. Beautiful museum pic.twitter.com/Uj9ZBUy54K — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2017

A few days ago, Kohli posted on his Instagram page a photograph featuring Anushka and him in a car. Also, Anushka has been posting images of New York’s streets on her Instagram page.

The actress has been caught up with the promotion of her new film with superstar Shah Rukh Khan “Jab Harry Met Sejal”.

Meanwhile, New York is set to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations, where stars like Salman Khan, AR Rahman, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar will be in attendance.

(With Agency inputs)