Virat Kohli vs Anil Kumble: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar demands clarification from India captain

New Delhi: A day after Anil Kumble came out with his side of the story, batting great Sunil Gavaskar suggested Virat Kohli to clear the air from his end in the captain-coach fiasco which shocked Indian cricket fraternity.

“My advice to Virat would be to make a statement and make things clear. Kumble also needs to clarify who in the BCCI informed him about Virat’s unhappiness about him. A statement from Kohli will help clear the air, saying this is what I feel and my issue with Kumble,” Gavaskar told NDTV.

After days of speculations about bad-blood between the two protagonists, Kumble stepped down as head coach of Indian team on Tuesday. The legendary spinner, in a social media post, confirmed that he had differences with Kohli. But the captain is still keeping a silent to the surprise of everyone.

In such a unhealthy development, many have rightly or wrongly assumed that Kohli and some players in the team are against Kumble's working style, which was reportedly claimed to 'overbearing'. In fact, some section of fans have already called for Kohli's head, blaming the 28-year-old as the catalyst to the feud.

“It is because of the team and the captain not liking Anil Kumble’s methods we have come to this situation. Why not save all the trouble and ask them while they are in the West Indies, ‘Listen, you guys, who do want as coach. We have eight or ten applications or whatever applications… So who do you want as coach’ and that’s it. Simple.

“Let’s wait and see what they found wrong in Anil Kumble. We need to also find out whether they found it overbearing and what exactly is overbearing. Let’s get a clarification also,” he added.

Kumble was roped in as the head coach of the national team last June on an one-year term, but despite reports of differences with the skipper, the Indian cricket board extended his tenure till the end of West Indies tour.

Indian team already reached the Caribbean without a head coach. A limited-overs' series, which includes five ODIs and only T20I, will be played before the Sri Lanka series.