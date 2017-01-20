Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who is a better cricketer? Read what Virender Sehwag has to say

New Delhi: As Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to scale new heights, the cricket fraternity cannot but compare him with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Time and again, stalwarts of the game have been asked to give their views about on the debate, which may never find a conclusion.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is the latest high-profile cricketer to give his views.

In a recent interview to ‘The Ring Side View’, the former Indian opener used a parable akin to Panchatantra while comparing the two.

"When you entered the ground with Tendulkar, it felt like walking out with the lion in a jungle. Nobody would come near you or say a word to you. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is like a fox, who is very clever and knows how get through the jungle. It's unfair to make a comparison between the two cricket wise. Both are very good," he was quoted as saying.

Kohli, who grew up idolising the Master Blaster, has often said he doesn't want to be compared to the Mumbai batsman. And it goes without saying that Tendulkar remains his inspiration.

In his spectacular career that lasted for 24 years, Tendulkar became the only batsman in the history of the game to score 100 international centuries.

Kohli, on the other hand, made his international debut in 2008, and already has 42 centuries (27 ODIs and 14 Tests) under his belt, despite having played for eight years only.

Last Sunday, Kohli notched up his 27th one-day international hundred against England in the 1st ODI played in Pune.