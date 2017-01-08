Virat Kohli wants MS Dhoni to bat higher in limited-overs series against England

New Delhi: Indian cricket fans have had a flow of emotions in extreme, first ruing MS Dhoni's decision to hung up his captaincy boots in limited overs cricket too and then cherishing the return veteran batsmen Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina in the squad for ODI series against England.

Ahead of the ODIs against Eoin Morgan-led England, the question everyone is asking is whether the return of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina's along with change in captaincy, will see MS Dhoni bat at a different position? Are the latest changes in the squad going to give Dhoni an opportunity to bat up the order and more freely?

Well, captain Virat Kohli did answer the questions in an interview with BCCI.TV.

Kohli, first of all, expressed the importance of having Mahi on the field despite the latter no longer being the captain of the team.

"On the field, obviously, I will be running to him quite a lot, that's what I feel. Even now when he was captaining we would always have discussions and come to a conclusion."

Kohli, then opened up on how he believes to resolve the dilemma surrounding Dhoni's batting position.

"About the batting bit, if I ask him where he wants to bat I know what kind of a person he is, he'll tell me where ever he'll want to bat. I know he's like that but I would love to see him bat higher up usually than what he has been playing for the last few years and totally enjoy his cricket. If MS Dhoni enjoys his cricket and plays the way he has in his initial years, the team is in a very solid space."

The 28-year-old, Virat, then highlighted how the now 'free from captaincy burden' Dhoni will be able to express himself more as a batsman.

"His cricket ability, his understanding of the game, understanding of situations, are priceless. To have this burden off his shoulders, I think he's going to enjoy the best phase of his career as a batsman and he'll be able to enjoy his cricket far more than he's every done before, without the burden of being under the scanner all the time. I'm really, really happy for him and at the same time I feel grateful and lucky that he's still around to give me advice."

The Indian captain also opened up on the prospect of leading team in the 2019 World Cup.

Virat clearly thinks that Mahi's recent decision will not just help himself bat more freely, but also the Indian team as well as they might just see the old aggressive Dhoni mesmerize the crowd with his explosive batting the way he used to.