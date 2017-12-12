Virat Kohli weds Anushka Sharma: Pakistani cricketers join flood of wishes

New Delhi: They may be fierce rivals on the cricket field but off it, there is no love lost between Virat Kohli and most Pakistani cricketers. A day after India cricket captain got married to actress Anushka Sharma in Italy, several of Pakistan's current and former cricketers joined other cricketers, celebrities and fans in wishing the newly-weds the best.

Wishing @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma all the best in the new innings of their life #viratanushka #congrats — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 11, 2017

Congratulations to you both and much happiness on your wedding day. May your love shine warmly forever @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) December 11, 2017

Congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on their newly married life. May it be a journey full of happiness & good luck for your new innings bro. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) December 11, 2017

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany. Only relatives and very close friends were in attendance.

Speculation about getting married was rife ever since the news surfaced that Virat asked the BCCI for a break in December. Last week, Anushka was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her family.

The gorgeous film star was seen getting off her car at the airport and was immediately surrounded by reporters who wanted to quiz her about the trip. Anushka chose to remain tight-lipped and walked straight into the airport without answering questions. Her brother Karnesh, father Ajay Kumar Sharma and mother Ashima too made their way through the crowd that had gathered outside the airport.

Now that rumours and speculation have been put to rest, it is reported that the couple will spend New Year's Eve in South Africa where Virat will join his teammates for a three-Test series starting January 5. Before that, they will host a couple of reception parties, in Delhi on December 21 and Mumbai on December 26.