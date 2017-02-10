Virat Kohli will rewrite all batting records, predicts Sunil Gavaskar — VIDEOS INSIDE
Kohli has been scoring at a Bradmanesque fashion for the last one year, and he needed specially minted words and phrases to record 'his' moment in time.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Friday became the only player in the world to have scored four double centuries in for successive Test matches. He achieved the feat on the Day 2 of the ongoing one-off India-Bangladesh Test match at Hyderabad.
Then came accolades galore, as expected. But majority of those praises were run of the mill type, accentuated by the easy access to the Internet and the social media platforms.
Hail King Kohli! @imVkohli #INDvBAN
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017
And no one thus it better than Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain and a legend himself. And one statement he made on Kohli's ability is, he "Virat is going to rewrite all the records."
150 runs for #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2017
The former India opener, talking to NDTV, said that "Virat's belief in himself is key to his consistency," and he "just destroys the confidence of a bowler."
India, batting first, posted 687/6d with Kohli (204), Murali Vijay (108) and Wriddhiman Saha (106 no) scoring the bulk of the runs.
