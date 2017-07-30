Virat Kohli yet to be tested as captain, says former India skipper Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's team India might have registered their biggest away win in Tests after their comprehensive 304-run victory over Sri Lanka at Galle, but former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that Kohli hasn't even faced a 'real' test yet.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly gave his analysis on India's recent win over the Islanders.

"India are perfectly balanced with so much firepower in their batting, bowling, and fielding. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have a lot to worry about," Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

"The last two years they (Team India) have been wonderful, especially away from home. Under Anil they won everything in the West Indies and then came the home season.

"I feel India won't be challenged in these conditions. Kohli is absolutely right when he said in the post match ceremony that 'they have been clinical in their performance'," he added.

India's most successful Test captain, further said that Kohli's competence will be put to Test on the basis of how his team performs in countries like South Africa, Australia, and England.

"Virat hasn't been tested yet. Sri Lanka is probably not the strongest Test side at the moment. For me, the fans as well as for Virat Kohli himself, the yardstick will be how well his side performs in South Africa, Australia, and England.

While many have been criticising Virat's recent performances in the traditional format of the game, Ganguly refused to label the present form as 'lean patch'.

Talking about Kohli's return to form, Ganguly said, "I don't consider it a lean patch as he only struggled in one series. If you look at the Champions Trophy and the one-day series in West Indies, he has been in good touch."

"Sri Lanka have a lot to think about on how to get batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out. If they don't bowl well they will have to field a lot in these hot and humid conditions," Ganguly concluded.