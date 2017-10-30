Virat Kohli's consistency is beyond phenomenal, says Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings, in the third and final ODI of the limited-overs series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

The 28-year-old broke AB de Villiers' record of being the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African taking 205 innings.

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

And on Monday, Kohli returned to the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen after logging career-high rating points, going past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

Heaping praise on India skipper legendary Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV, "Virat's consistency with the bat is beyond phenomenal. Against New Zealand, there was no question of him being denied a hundred. He got denied against the Australians but remember he learnt from that. He was not trying to run the ball to the third man (against New Zealand) like he got out against the Australians in two of the five matches."

"Key to Virat Kohli's consistency is that he learns from his mistakes and to then avoid those. That is what Virat keeps on doing. There will be some same dismissals because that's what cricket is all about but if you have made a mistake and you try to avoid it. The bowlers will get you out because they will bowl you the odd good ball, that is accepted. But the thing that he learns from errors and avoids them, that is why he is so consistent," he added.

Apart from this, Kohli has the most number of ODI runs in a year by a captain, followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 1,424 in 2007.

Kohli now also has over 2,000 runs in 2017 across all international formats.