Virat Kohli's favourite Ravi Shastri to apply for India job only under one condition

New Delhi: It's just getting started. The departure of head coach Anil Kumble has probably opened that proverbial can of worms for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and seemingly all-powerful Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), but it has brought the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri partnership to the fore. It's an open secret that there exists such a bonhomie between two of the most outspoken individuals in Indian cricket.

Reaffirming that fact, an official close to the BCCI reportedly told CricketNext that the India captain has thrown his weight behind the former Team Director even as the Indian board decided to invite more applications for the post of national team's head coach. It's claimed that the BCCI wants to give CAC's Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman a wide range of options before finalising on the new coach.

In another report carried by The Tribune, skipper Kohli has personally suggested Shastri's name during his meeting with BCCI officials in London on Monday. BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager (cricket operations) MV Sridhar were present in the meeting.

“When Kohli was asked to suggest a name other than the ones who have already applied for the job, he expressed his desire to have Shastri back at the helm.

"The skipper reminded the officials about his brilliant equation with Shastri before Kumble came in," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication.

But reports claimed that Shastri is hesitant to apply for the job he once held. CricketNext quoted their sources in BCCI to suggest that the former India all-rounder will join the race only if there is a 100% chance of success.

“It is no secret that skipper Virat Kohli wants Shastri back at helm and Shastri was spoken to so that he applies for the interview process, but the former team director isn’t willing to be in a position where his claim is rejected again. He has made it clear that he will speak to the BCCI or CAC on this matter only if he is given a guarantee that he will be handed the job. There is no question of joining a queue and hoping that he is considered for the post,” the official told CricketNext.

However, chances of Shastri getting such an assurance is slim especially considering his public spat with one of the CAC members, Ganguly during the coach selection process.

On Tuesday, Kumble resigned as the head coach of Indian cricket team following a difference of opinion with skipper Kohli.

The 46-year-old's one-year tenure expired with the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. But he was then given the opportunity to guide the team in West Indies, where Kohli & Co playing a short limited-overs series.