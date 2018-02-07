Virat Kohli's magnificent 160* puts India in the driver's seat at Cape Town

India captain Virat Kohli made a magnificent 160 not out to help the team put 303/6 on the board in the third ODI against South Africa at Cape Town's Newlands on Wednesday.

It was Kohli's second century in the series, 34th overall. Kohli took 159 balls for his runs and hit 12 fours and two sixes.

Earlier in the day, South Africa won the toss and put India into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma departed in the first over of the match for a duck as he fell caught behind off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli joined Dhawan and both played beautifully to set the foundation for a solid score. The 140-run stand was broken by JP Duminy as he dispatched Dhawan for 76.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals after that. Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav all departed without contributing much, leaving Kohli frustrated at the other end.

At last he found great company in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and added an unbeaten 67 for the seventh wicket with him. The Indian captain hit Kagiso Rabada for a six and a four off the last two balls of the innings to take India over 300.

Kohli had survived a leg-before when he was yet to open his account. The umpire had given him out off Rabada, however, replays showed he had an inside edge onto the front pad.

The highest ever chase on this ground is 258 and that means India will now feel good about their chances and a 3-0 lead.