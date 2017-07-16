close
Virat Kohli's New York vacation with Anushka Sharma comes to an end - see pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 20:50
Virat Kohli&#039;s New York vacation with Anushka Sharma comes to an end - see pic
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli's holiday pictures with his girlfriend Anushka Sharma have been breaking the internet in the past few days. 

But it seems that Kohli's dream vacation in New York has come to an end as he took to Twitter and posted a selfie from the inside of a moving car and the caption read, "Back to the grind again."

The 28-year-old went to the United States to spend some quality time with the Bollywood actress after the conclusion of Team India's limited-overs series in the West Indies.

The Indian skipper had a long overseas tour that included ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and tour of the Carribbean islands where they played five ODIs and a one-off T20I. The Men in Blue had successful tour as they ended as runners-up in Champions Trophy while won the ODI series 3-1. During the ODI series against West Indies, Virat Kohli notched up his 28th ODI format becoming the third highest in the one-day format after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Kohli will be back on national duty soon as India are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka where they will play three Tests, five ODI and a one-off T20I in a bilateral series starting July 26.

It will also be the first assignment for newly-appointed Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.

