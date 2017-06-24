close
Virat Kohli's picture 'peeping through dressing room' goes viral, Twitterati come up with hilarious captions

Heavy rain forced the abandonment of the first one-day international between the West Indies and India at the Queen`s Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 13:24
Virat Kohli&#039;s picture &#039;peeping through dressing room&#039; goes viral, Twitterati come up with hilarious captions
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India's first ODI against West Indies was washed out due to rain, but that didn't stop Twitterati from enjoying off the field after a photo of India skipper Virat Kohli peeping through the dressing room window went viral.

The rain kept interrupting the play so much that it seemed Kohli had started to look inside the dressing room for some fun. Though no one really knows what exactly happened, Twitter did come up with some hilarious explanations for the incident.

Here are some of them:-

India had made 199 for three off 39.2 overs before the downpours prevented any further play. The second match takes place at the same venue on Sunday.

Virat KohliIndia vs West IndiesTwitterIndiaWest IndiesViral picturecricket news

