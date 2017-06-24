Virat Kohli's picture 'peeping through dressing room' goes viral, Twitterati come up with hilarious captions

New Delhi: India's first ODI against West Indies was washed out due to rain, but that didn't stop Twitterati from enjoying off the field after a photo of India skipper Virat Kohli peeping through the dressing room window went viral.

The rain kept interrupting the play so much that it seemed Kohli had started to look inside the dressing room for some fun. Though no one really knows what exactly happened, Twitter did come up with some hilarious explanations for the incident.

Here are some of them:-

"Jadeja bahar aaja Pandya Kuchh nahi bolega pakka" pic.twitter.com/Smp5mlNtQ1 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 23, 2017

Uncle wo humari ball aayi thi, please de do pic.twitter.com/eAWv6vXBJ6 — Super Shaktiman (@FakeRainaNephew) June 23, 2017

Shami aur Karthik tumhe 1 mahine tak yahi andar baithe rehna hai. pic.twitter.com/VlwhrfKXj4 — Rishabh Bhandari (@jokebazz) June 23, 2017

Anushka, tum ready hogayi ya fir main akela chala jaaun? pic.twitter.com/i7hcVJeXi0 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 23, 2017

"TV band karo Kumble aa raha hai". pic.twitter.com/2CPrM7ZAS3 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 23, 2017

When your team is on field...but Set Max pe Sooryavansham aa raha hai pic.twitter.com/Y67ObA5mYL — Zoombada... (@zoomphatak) June 23, 2017

Heavy rain forced the abandonment of the first one-day international between the West Indies and India at the Queen`s Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

India had made 199 for three off 39.2 overs before the downpours prevented any further play. The second match takes place at the same venue on Sunday.