Virat Kohli's rampant India overwhelm Sri Lanka, take 4-0 lead with 168-run win

New Delhi: On Mahendra Singh Dhoni's landmark 300th ODI match, a rampant Indian team overwhelmed hosts Sri Lanka to extend the lead in the five-match series to 4-0 on Thursday. Batting first at the Colombo's historic R. Premadasa Stadium, India rode on Kohli and Rohit Sharma's hundreds to post a record 375 for 5. Then dismissed Lanka for a paltry 207 to inflict Lasith Malinga's side a humiliating 168-run defeat. (AS IT HAPPENED | SCORECARD)

Chasing an improbable target, Lanka lost seventh successive match against India in the tour. They have already suffered a series whitewash in the three-match Test series, which was once again a first for India in overseas tour in a series of three or more matches. Then came those three ODI matches, which India, more or less, convincingly won leading up to today's irrelevant match.

But Dhoni, considered as one of India's greatest cricketers and probably the greatest ever captain, playing his 300th match, the focus was entirely on the 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi. And his team-mates didn't disappoint him.

As he promised in the run up to the match, skipper Kohli made three changes, bringing in Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manish Pandey, with the pacer making his international debut. And it was a dream debut for the 25-year-old as he got the first Lanka wicket, that of a dangerous looking Niroshan Dickwella in the third over itself.

Yes, it was one moment Dhoni fans will talk about for some time. Thakur managed to get faintest of nicks from Lankan opener's glove, but umpire turned down India's appeal. Then, came Dhoni's famous 'DRS' act. The former India captain convinced Kohli to go for the review, and it returned positive. It was just the beginning of yet another procession of Lankan wickets.

For Lanka, former skipper Angelo Mathews played a gem of an innings amid the ruin. His 70 off 80 balls was laced with ten hits to the boundary For the record, he did managed to post fighting but fleeting partnerships with Milinda Siriwardana (39 off 43) and Wanidu Hasaranga (run-a-ball 22).

India's total was the highest posted by any visiting team in an ODI match in Sri Lanka, bettering their own record of 363 for 5 at the same ground in 2009.

Earlier in the day, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. But in-form Shikhar Dhawan departed in the second over itself, thus bringing the skipper in the centre.

Kohli (131 off 96 balls) then hit his 29th ODI hundred and his 219-run second-wicket stand with Rohit Sharma (104 off 88 balls), helped India post an imposing total. In the process, Kohli also became the first player to post 10 double-hundred stands in ODI cricket. He now stand third in the all-time list of most ODI hundreds, only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Kohli then became Malinga's 300th ODI wicket. It was indeed one moment worthy of celebration for the the Lankan legend, who was standing as the captain of a bettered team. The series has seen the ageing star fading, but Slinger whoed exmplary gumption in leading a side, which he called a young one.

For Sharma, who hit back-to-back hundreds, it was his 13th ODI hundred. While Kolhi was on song, Rohit complemented his skipper. After a worrying mid-innings crisis, the arrival of Manish Pandey and Dhoni helped India end the innings on a strong footing. Both returned undefeated, with Pandey scorign his second ODI half-century, while Dhoni was happy to compliment his partner reach the mini-landmark in the last ball of the innings.

Indian bowlers joined tha party later in the day, with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav leading the hunt with two wickets. In a disciplined bolwing display, the spinner conceded only 31 runs while accounting the wickets of last two wickets to wrap up the match.

Pacers Japrit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya also contributed with two wickets each, while Thakur and Axar Patel returned with a wicket each.

The fifth and final match will be played at the same venue, on Sunday (September 3). Then, the two teams will engage in a lone T20I match before winding up the long series, which witnessed India thumping the hosts.