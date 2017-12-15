Virat Kohli's salary from BCCI may jump from Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 10 crore: Report

New Delhi: Salaries of senior domestic and international Indian cricketers is likely to double up soon as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to present the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a formula that would add Rs 200 crore to the existing salary structure, according to a report in The Times of India.

If the proposal is ratified by the BCCI's general body, the present allocation of Rs. 180 crore will be upped to Rs. 380 crore. The proportion of the hike to be divided among the senior and junior teams is also being worked out by the CoA.

The news comes weeks after the presentation made by India captain Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri, who demanded a hike in the players' earnings.

The TOI report says that presently 26% of BCCI's annual revenue is divided among international players (13%), domestic players (10.6% ) and women and juniors (2.4%).

But if CoA's proposal is ratified, a top player like Virat Kohli will earn in excess of Rs. 10 crore compared to the Rs 5.51 crore he did from 46 matches in 2017. In the domestic circuit, a senior Ranji Trophy player's emoluments are likely to go up to Rs 30 lakh from Rs. 12 to 15 lakh currently.

"Senior cricketers are certainly going to get a 100% raise and even domestic players would get the same percentage increase," TOI quoted a source. "Since, these cricketers are the reason for BCCI's revenues, can't the board afford another Rs 200 crore for their salaries?" a top BCCI official questioned.

The report adds that Sourav Ganguly also brought up the issue at BCCI's special general meeting (SGM) on Monday, suggesting an increase in the salaries of domestic players.