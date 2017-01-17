close
Virat Kohli's 'shot of the year' already has a big challenger – See video to believe!

Virat Kohli stunned the crowd with an emphatic six against England in 1st ODI at Pune.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli mesmerized the crowd with an emphatic six against England that left even the opponents shell-shocked. With many considering the epic hit as top contender for the shot of the year, here's video from T20 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

How's that for a shot?

Have a look at Virat's hit once again!

Which hit did you like the most?

