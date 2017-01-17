Virat Kohli's 'shot of the year' already has a big challenger – See video to believe!
Virat Kohli stunned the crowd with an emphatic six against England in 1st ODI at Pune.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 17:36
New Delhi: Virat Kohli mesmerized the crowd with an emphatic six against England that left even the opponents shell-shocked. With many considering the epic hit as top contender for the shot of the year, here's video from T20 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
If you watch nothing else tonight...you MUST watch this...it may not be elegant but it gets the job done! pic.twitter.com/VURBjSYWKb
— Desert T20 Cricket (@Desert_T20) January 16, 2017
How's that for a shot?
Have a look at Virat's hit once again!
Which hit did you like the most?
First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 17:36
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls
- My father wanted me to be a man of character: Navjot Singh Siddhu
- BJP announces 149 names in first list of candidates for UP elections
- Geeta Phogat comes to rescue of Zaira Wasim; hits out at trolls, asks actress not to apologise
- India vs England, 1st ODI: Ravichandran Aswhin steals the show with huge six — WATCH
- Petrol price hiked by 42 paisa per litre, diesel by Rs 1.03 a litre
- ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim says I am not a role model, not proud of what I am doing
- Assembly Elections: BJP releases list of 149 candidates for Uttar Pradesh, 64 for Uttarakhand