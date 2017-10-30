Virat Kohli's Team India first to win seven bilateral ODI series in a row

New Delhi: The Virat Kohl-led Team India won a battle of nerves against a gutsy New Zealand to win the third ODI by six runs and clinch their seventh successive bilateral series by a 2-1 margin in Kanpur on Sunday.

Kohli's side became the first Indian team to win seven bilateral ODI series in a row.

Team India skipper also became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings.

The 28-year-old broke AB de Villiers' record of being the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African taking 205 innings.

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

And on Monday, Kohli returned to the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen after logging career-high rating points, going past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

Here are a few more statistics from the third ODI between India and New Zealand.

* India enjoys 100 percent record vs New Zealand, winning all six bilateral series in ODIs in India between 1988-89 and 2017.

* Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win seven successive bilateral series in ODIs – between June 2016 and October 2017.

* As captain, Kohli enjoys winning percentage of 78.57 – 33 wins, nine losses and a no-result game out of 43 contested in ODIs.

* On the other hand, Kane Williamson enjoys success percentage of 46.34 – 19 wins, 22 losses and two no-result games out of 43 played in ODIs.

* New Zealand’s 331 for seven is their third highest Innings total in a losing cause while chasing in ODIs – the highest being 335/5 vs Australia at Perth on 28-1-2007 and 334 vs India at Christchurch on March 8, 2009.

* Rohit Sharma (147 off 138 balls) has posted his first hundred vs New Zealand – his 15th in ODIs.

* Rohit’s aforesaid tally includes five centuries this year – the most hit by him in a calendar year.

* Rohit is now the first batsman to record two centuries at Green Park, Kanpur -in consecutive matches. He had registered 150 vs South Africa in a losing cause at this venue on October 11, 2015.

* Rohit has managed 1076 runs at an average of 67.25 in 18 matches – the second time in a calendar year when he scored 1,000 runs or more in ODIs – the first occasion being in 2013 when he had totalled 1196 (ave.52.00) in 28 matches.

* Rohit became the second batsman after Virat Kohli to amass 1,000 runs or more this year in ODIs.

* Ten times, Rohit has posted hundreds in a winning cause in ODIs – his tally being 3941 at an average of 52.54 in 99 matches.

* Rohit Sharma’s first Man of the Match award vs New Zealand is his eleventh in ODIs.

* Virat Kohli’s tally of 32 centuries is exceeded only by Sachin Tendulkar (49) in ODIs.

* As a captain, Kohli has posted 20 hundreds in International Cricket. Just two captains have more such centuries – Ricky Ponting (41) and Graeme Smith (33).

* Kohli holds another record as captain. His tally of 1460 (ave.76.84) in 26 matches this year is the highest by any captain in a calendar year in ODIs, obliterating Ricky Ponting’s tally of 1424 (ave.79.11) in 27 matches in 2007.

* Virat Kohli’s first Player of the series award vs New Zealand is his fifth in ODIs.

# Kohli, with 263 runs at an average of 87.66, including two hundreds has top-scored in the just concluded series.

* Kohli has taken just 194 innings to race to 9000 runs in ODIs – the quickest in ODIs, surpassing the 205 innings taken by Abraham de Villiers. Kohli has taken just nine years 72 days to reach this milestone – the least time taken by a batsman to complete 9000 runs.

* Kohli has posted 32 hundreds in ODIs – five vs New Zealand. Only Virender Sehwag has registered more centuries (6) than Kohli in ODIs between India and New Zealand.

* With his Kanpur hundred – 113 vs New Zealand, Kohli became the second Indian captain to post 10 hundreds in ODIs. Sourav Ganguly, with 11 centuries, holds an Indian record.

* Kohli is the sixth Indian and the 19th overall to complete 9,000 runs or more in ODIs.

* Kohli’s tally of six centuries is a record by any captain in a calendar year in ODIs. Ricky Ponting had achieved the feat twice – in 2003 & in 2007. Sourav Ganguly (in 2000), Graeme Smith (in 2005) and Abraham De Villiers (in 2015) had registered five centuries each as captain in a calendar year in ODIs.

* Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were involved in a stand of 230 for the second wicket – the second highest for India for any wicket vs New Zealand in ODIs next only to the 331 between Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid for the second wicket at Hyderabad on November 8, 1999.

*The 230-run partnership involving Kohli and Rohit Sharma is the highest in ODIs. The pair became the first to be associated in four double-century stands in ODIs.

* Jasprit Bumrah (3/47) has produced excellent match- winning bowling figures in ODIs. His figures are his second best in ODIs in India next only to the 3 for 35 vs New Zealand at Delhi on October 20, 2016.

* In 28 ODIs, Bumrah took his tally of wickets to 52 at an average of 22.28 with a strike rate of 28.0. His feat of reaching 50 wickets is the second quickest by an Indian bowler next only to Ajit Agarkar’s 23.

* Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10-0-92-1) has registered his second worst bowling performance in terms of runs conceded in an ODI innings next only to the 10-0-106-1 vs South Africa at Mumbai on October 25, 2015.

With PTI inputs