Virat Kohli's two incredible sixes against England – Which one is your favourite?
Ever since he took over as India's full-time limited-overs skipper Virat Kohli has enthralled his fans with some superb shots against Eoin Morgan-led England.
New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently became India's full-time limited-overs captain, has not led the pressure of captaincy affect his batting.
After winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, Kohli's men registered a series-leveling five-run win over England in the 2nd T20I played at Nagpur.
Kohli, who opened the innings in both T20Is, played a sensational shot at Nagpur.
England's T20 specialist Tysmal Mills bowled a wide ball to him and the Indian skipper nonchalanty launched it over wide of long-off for a maximum.
The timing of the strokes was sublime and class was written all over it.
Watch the shot here:
Earlier, during the first ODI against England in Kanpur, the crowd at the Green Park stadium was on its feet as Kohli produced another magical six from his willow.
Chris Woakes bowled a short of a length ball to Kohli, who was looking to charge down the track, but having realised that the ball was not short enough, the Indian captain played a classy jab over midwicket for six runs.
The shot was so incredible that even the commentators were left speechless.
Watch the shot here:
Out of the two sixes, which one do you like? Leave your comments.
