Virat Kohli's wax figure to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds soon

Virat Kohli’s wax statue will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi in a short while on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s wax statue will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi in a short while on Wednesday. The iconic Indian cricketer will thus join sports legends like Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who have also been featured in the popular sports zone of the iconic wax museum here.

Ahead of the unveiling of his wax figure, Kohli had invited his fans to click selfies with his soon-to-be-unveiled wax figure with a video posted on Twitter. 

“Hey guys, are you ready for some selfies? You can now found me at Madame Tussauds, 6th June onwards. I am really excited to share this news with you. So come, bowl me out,” Kohli tweeted.

Kohli had also thanked Madame Tussauds for showcasing his life-like wax figures in it Delhi centre. “It’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory,'' he had said.

A team of experts from Madame Tussauds had earlier arrived from London to meet Kohli for the sitting, during which they took over 200 specific measurements and images to create an authentic figure.

Kohli has led India's Under-19 team to a World Cup win. He was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning side. He has also won the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the Year award as well as the Padma Shri awarded by the Government of India. 

Madame Tussauds is a museum which has wax statues of renowned people from the fields of entertainment, sports and politics under one roof. It was founded by wax sculptor Marie Tussauds in London and now there are smaller museums in other cities as well

Madame Tussauds has been making wax figures for over 150 years and has attractions in cities like London, New York, Orlando, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney.

(With Agency inputs)

