Virender Sehwag and his witty birthday wishes: This time, it is Ravi Shastri

Sehwag used Shastri's commentary one-liners to wish the former India all-rounder on his 55th birthday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 16:17
Virender Sehwag and his witty birthday wishes: This time, it is Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag seems to be thoroughly enjoying his life after cricket. His Twitter handle surely validates the fact. Famous for being extremely witty, Sehwag hardly misses out on a chance to have fun whenever he can. He has never missed an opportunity to troll or take a dig at people and probably this is the reason why he is one of the most followed cricketers on social media.

Sehwag, who is particularly famous for his 'birthday tweets', wished former India Team Director Ravi Shastri on his birthday today.

“Hpy B’day @RaviShastriOfc ,just get a feeling that at 55,only 1result possible, Shastri ji has been the real winner.
Shaz-A Billion Feelings”, Sehwag tweeted.

Sehwag used Shastri's commentary one-liners to wish the former India all-rounder on his 55th birthday.

Other Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and Rishabh Pant also wished the former India all-rounder.

TAGS

Virender SehwagRavi Shastricricket news

