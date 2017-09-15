close
Virender Sehwag blames it on lack of 'setting' for missing out on Team India head coach job

He also claimed that he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 19:21
Virender Sehwag blames it on lack of &#039;setting&#039; for missing out on Team India head coach job
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday opened the proverbial can of worms by claiming that he missed out Team India top job thanks to lack of setting in the high corridors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sehwag, 38, was one of the firsts persons to have applied for the post of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after the acrimonous exit of Anil Kumble. Former Team Director Ravi Shastri eventually returned to become the head coach. But Indian cricket had already witnessed enough drama before Shastri's return at the helm.

And this latest claim from one of the most trusted voices in Indian cricket is likely to give fans more talking points.

"Dekhiye main coach isliye nahi ban paaya kyonki jo bhi coach chun rahe the unse mera koi setting nahin tha. (Look I couldn't become the (India) coach because I didn't have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach)," Sehwag told hindi news channel 'India TV' during a chat show.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourag Ganguly and VVS Laxman confirmed Shastri as the new coach of the Indian cricket team in July.

He also claimed that he was misled by a section of the BCCI into applying for the post.

"I never thought of coaching the Indian cricket team. I was given an offer to coach the team. The BCCI (acting) secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and GM (Game Development) MV Sridhar came to me and requested me to think about the offer. I took my time and then applied for the position," Sehwag revealed.

In fact, he claimed that he had even consulted India captain Virat Kohli before applying.

"I also had a word with Virat Kohli, he asked me to go for it. It was only then that I applied. If you ask for my opinion, I would say that I was never interested.

"I thought since they are requesting me, I should help them. I never thought of applying on my own nor will I ever apply in future," Sehwag replied when asked about the backdrop of his application.

Sehwag also said that Shastri had initially told him that he will not apply for the post and had he known his intentions earlier, he would not have given his name.

"When I was in England during the Champions Trophy, I had asked Ravi Shastri that why he hasn't applied for the post? Shastri then told me that he will not repeat the mistake which he had already made once.

"If Ravi had applied earlier, then I don't think there would have been any chance of me applying for the post. I would have never applied," Sehwag said during the no-holds-barred interaction.

(With PTI inputs)

