Virender Sehwag compares birthday-boy Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing with a wife's mood
Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns 27 years old today.
New Delhi: One of India's most reliable bowlers of the present generation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, celebrates his 27th birthday today. Born in Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar became Virender Sehwag's latest target on Twitter, as the latter yet again unleashed a birthday bomb.
Viru compared Bhuvi's ability to swin balls both inside and outside in an unpredictable manner, with that of the mood swings of a wife.
Biwi ka mood-swing aur Bhuvi ka inswing,outswing achhe achhon ko samajh nahi aata.
Swing It like Bhuvi .
Happy Birthday @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/waHaM6CYSL
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2017
Earlier, Sehwag poked fun on Sachin Tendulkar and their tweet exchanges left Indian cricket fans feeling nostalgic.
Here are some facts about Bhuvneshwar Kumar:-
- The right-arm seamer plays for Uttar Pradesh in first-class cricket and will be playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 10.
- Before joining Sunrisers hyderabad, Bhuvi played for Pune Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
- Thus far, the 27-year-old has played 59 One-Day Internationals in which he has taken 61 wickets.
- In Tests, he has has claimed 42 wickets in 16 matches.
- In the Indian Premier League, he has been a consistent performer with he has 108 wickets in 102 matches.
Bhuvneshwar is also likely to feature in India's squad for the Test series against Australia as well as the ICC Champions Trophy.
