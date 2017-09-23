Virender Sehwag compares Nathan Coulter-Nile to Neil Nitin Mukesh, leaves Twitter in splits

New Delhi: Whenever Virender Sehwag is around there is no dull moment. Known for his witty one-liners, Sehwag is taking Hindi commentary to an extraordinary level with every match.

During the second ODI between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens, Sehwag took a hillarious dig at the Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Since the bowler has a considerably long name, Sehwag compared him with Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who also has a long name.

"Nathan Coulter Nile ke teen naam hain just like Neil Nitin Mukesh," he said.

People present in the commentary box couldn’t stop laughing at this statement while people on Twitter reacted within no time.

Virender Sehwag- "'Nathan Coulter-Nile' yeh apne mein hi 3 naam hai"

LMAO he doesn't hold back off-field or on-field.#INDvAUS#2ndODI — Kartik Ketu (@KetuKartik) September 21, 2017

#virupanti Nathan Coulter Nile and Neil Nitin Mukesh ha ha @virendersehwag — DJ (@DjGujs) September 21, 2017

@virendersehwag Nathan-Coulter-Nile ke 3 nam hai aur apne name k according hi wo har match me apni performance kar rahe hai.. — vicky gupta (@vickygupta8896) September 21, 2017

@virendersehwag Viru Paaji Nathan-Coulter-Nile to fir 3 wicket le gaya

Aap inka koi or Ek Word ka naam rakh do next match se bas 1 wicket

https://t.co/InDudJ46f6 — Naman Kumar Garg (@gj4579) September 21, 2017

@virendersehwag three names three wickets good sense for nathan coulter nile — (@sistec_tushar) September 21, 2017

Later, Coulter-Nile went to take three wickets in the first innings and dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (92) and Kedar Jadhav (24) and the Twitterati compared 3 wickets to the bowler's 3 names.

Even though Coulter-Nile took 3 wickets, the Indian bowlers overshadowed the performance of the Aussies. Steven Smith & Co failed to chase 253 runs and lost the game by 50 runs. The 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore on September 24.