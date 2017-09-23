Virender Sehwag compares Nathan Coulter-Nile to Neil Nitin Mukesh, leaves Twitter in splits

close
Coulter-Nile went to take three wickets in the first innings and dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (92) and Kedar Jadhav (24) and the Twitterati compared 3 wickets to the bowler's 3 names.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 11:41
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Whenever Virender Sehwag is around there is no dull moment. Known for his witty one-liners, Sehwag is taking Hindi commentary to an extraordinary level with every match. 

During the second ODI between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens, Sehwag took a hillarious dig at the Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Since the bowler has a considerably long name, Sehwag compared him with Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who also has a long name.

"Nathan Coulter Nile ke teen naam hain just like Neil Nitin Mukesh," he said.

People present in the commentary box couldn’t stop laughing at this statement while people on Twitter reacted within no time.

Later, Coulter-Nile went to take three wickets in the first innings and dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (7), Virat Kohli (92) and Kedar Jadhav (24) and the Twitterati compared 3 wickets to the bowler's 3 names.

Even though Coulter-Nile took 3 wickets, the Indian bowlers overshadowed the performance of the Aussies. Steven Smith & Co failed to chase 253 runs and lost the game by 50 runs. The 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore on September 24.

