Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said

New Delhi: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his decision to step down as India's limited-overs captain, it created a storm in the cricket fraternity. Dhoni's well-wishers congratulated him on his phenomenal run as the skipper of the team.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, everybody lauded Dhoni for his services as the skipper of the team. However, one name which went missing from the list was of Virender Sehwag.

The Sultan of Multan finally wished Dhoni on January 7, and also explained a reason behind doing so.

In an exclusive write-up for Cricket Talkies, Viru said, "Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigned as captain of Indian One Day and T20I team on 4th January. This has happened a few days earlier than I expected. 7 is his favourite number and I thought it was apt to wish him the very best going forward as a wicket-keeper batsman on the 7th. "

Heaping more praise on Mahi, Sehwag said that Dhoni, apart from being a fine skipper, was an individual with a big heart.

"His skills on the field as a player and captain are known to everyone, but he is a even better human being with a big big heart. It's also fitting that he and the team played with names of their mother on the India jersey in the last match he captained for India. I wish him all the best in everything that he does," Sehwag concluded.

Despite hanging his boots as a skipper, Dhoni will continue to play as a wicket-keeper batsman under the captaincy of Kohli.

Dhoni has been included in both ODI as well as T20I squads for the upcoming series against England, starting from January 15.