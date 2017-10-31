Virender Sehwag Gate inaugurated at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

New Delhi: Gate No. 2 at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was on Tuesday formally named as the 'Virender Sehwag Gate' in a small ceremony organised by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ahead of the first match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Sehwag, speaking to the media present on the occasion, said it was a huge honour for him and reminded him of the days when he used to enter through the gate in his beginning years.

"It's an honour to have a gate named after me at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. I remember when I started off, I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name. There will be many more cricketers from this state who will have stands, gates, pavilions named after them; but I am glad that I am the first one. I feel very fortunate and would like to thank the DDCA for this honour," Sehwag said.

Sehwag's family couldn't accompany him on the occasion due to health issues.

"My wife and mother are not here as they are not well. I would have loved if they were here with me today," Sehwag added.

Also present on the occasion were stalwarts of Dehli cricket, and among them was Madan Lal, who also heads the DDCA Cricket Affairs Committee.

"Sehwag changed the way game was played in India. Earlier we used to score 240-250 runs in a day, but after he came, 350-360 became possible. He was a major reason why India won so many matches," the 1983 World Cup winner said.

The Indian team, who was training at the venue, also joined the occasion and congratulated Sehwag.

Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc and #TeamIndia members congratulate @virendersehwag after the gate at Feroz Shah Kotla was named after him. pic.twitter.com/bveVvQtUrP — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2017

The decision to honour Sehwag with a gate named after him was taken last month.

"The erstwhile management had in recognition of Mr. Virender Sehwag's many accomplishments promised to name Gate No. 2 as the Virender Sehwag gate, and I am giving effect to that promise," DDCA administrator, Justice (retired) Vikramjit Sen, said in a statement.

"This is the first of many other initiatives that are being implemented to recognise the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the DDCA. A Committee has been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognised and reflected at various parts of the stadium," he added.