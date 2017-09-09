close
Virender Sehwag leads in whishing Parthiv Patel on completing 10,000 first-class runs

Parthiv has a fine record in first-class cricket, slamming 25 centuries and 56 half-centuries with an average of over 44.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 18:48
Twitter/ Saumil Patel

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has completed 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. Parthiv achieved the feat during his 170th match in the first-class format. He is currently engrossed in playing the Duleep Trophy where he is captaining India Greens.

Virender Sehwag led the way in congratulating Parthiv on his special feat. The other cricketing names to wish him included RP Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta.

Parthiv has also had a fair run with the Indian team making his Test match debut in 2002. He last played Test cricket for India last year. In his Test career, he has played 23 matches, scoring six half-centuries at an average of over 33.

He has also played 38 ODI matches and two T20s. With the career of MS Dhoni overlapping with Parthiv’s, the left-hander has been mostly required only as a stopgap option in recent years.

