Virender Sehwag likely to replace Sanjay Bangar as Kings XI Punjab head coach

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag may soon take up a coaching role like his former team-mates Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.

According the reports, the 38-year-old is contention to become the next head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab, after the position was left vacant with the resignation of Sanjay Bangar.

The India's batting coach stepped down from the position in November.

"I submitted my resignation in the last week of November. They [the franchise] came back to me around the second week of December," Bangar told ESPNcricinfo. "I was totally engrossed in the [England] series and that is the reason why I sort of waited till the end of the series."

Sehwag played for the KXIP and also served as the mentor of the team last year.

Sehwag is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen ever, and his presence in the dug out will be a huge morale booster for the the underperforming team.