Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif extol Smriti Mandhana's brilliant ton against West Indies

New Delhi: After missing out on a well-deserved century against England in the ICC Women's World Cup opener, Smriti Mandhana slammed a brilliant hundred against the West Indies to guide India to a 7-wicket win in their second group match.

Chasing a target of 184 runs, India achieved it with 45 balls remaining at the County Ground here on Thursday. With skipper Mithali Raj contributing efficiently at the other end, India sealed a comfortable win.

This is the second consecutive win for India in this tournament. They had defeated hosts and strong title contenders England by 35 runs on the opening day.

The West Indies, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats. They had lost their opening tie to Australia.

The Indian run chase was spearheaded by Mandhana, who batted through the innings, posting an unbeaten 106 off 108 balls which included 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Twitterati including Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody coulnd't stop hailing Smirit's excellent century.

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a fantastic victory.Smriti Mandhana has been outstanding.May our team continue to shine & give us joy.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 29, 2017

She missed out on an 8th successive50 but how good is @M_Raj03 !Smriti Mandhana is simply superb as well.On course to another victory#WWC17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 29, 2017

Smriti Mandhana...what a knock. What a player. to follow the 90+ in the first game. Well done. #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2017

"Smriti Mandhana" lady gabbar of Indian Cricket. #WWC17 — Mr. India (@janebhidoyarro) June 29, 2017

And clearly, India have discovered a new star in @mandhana_smriti. More power to you Smriti, look forward to more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 29, 2017

Congrats @BCCIWomen on another fabulous winWell played @mandhana_smriti Keep it up #WWC17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 29, 2017

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort saw India restrict the Windies to 183/8.

Put in to bat, the Caribbean team got off to a slow start with opener Hayley Matthews (43) and Felicia Walters (9) putting on 29 runs, but ran out of ideas once the spinners were employed by India skipper.

The Indian spinners -- Poonam Yadav (2/19), Deepti Sharma (2/27), Harmanpreet Kaur (2/42) and Ekta Bisht (1/23) -- shared seven wickets among themselves to rattle the West Indian batting line-up.

Indian wicket-keeper Sushma Verma also deserved due credit for the quick dismissals, as she effected as many as four stumpings during the innings.

Opener Mathews looked in good touch during her 57-ball knock which was laced with seven boundaries.

While the middle order failed to provide any resistance to the slower bowlers, Shanel Daley (33) and Afy Fletcher (36 not out) chipped in with a 30-run partnership for the seventh wicket -- the highest for the West Indies women.

(With IANS inputs)