Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif lead in celebrating Hardik Pandya’s explosive century versus Sri Lanka

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:12
New Delhi: Hardik Pandya was at his explosive best as he blasted 108 off a mere 96 balls in a devastatingly entertaining hundred versus Sri Lanka in Pallekele. It was the fastest hundred by an Indian batsman coming in at number eight or below. Pandya took only 86 balls to complete his ton during the ongoing third and final Test of the series. Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif lead in celebrating Pandya’s hundred on Twitter. Here are some of the most interesting tweets.

India made 487 in their first innings and were dismissed after lunch without adding any more runs to the total after the break.

Resuming the day at 329/6, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16), who was batting with Pandya, failed to respond to the pressure situation and was dismissed by Vishwa Fernando early.

Incoming batsman Kuldeep Yadav (26), who was drafted in the team in place to Ravindra Jadeja, showed his temperament and forged a 62-run partnership with the Baroda player and helped India to cross 400-run mark.

Soon, Kuldeep was sent packing by left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. Incoming batsman Mohammad Shami (8) tried to pace up the innings with Pandya but failed to do as he was caught by the bowler Sandakan.

With nine wickets down, Pandya started thrashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. Umpires also extended the morning session. Unperturbed by the conditions, Pandya continued his show and created havoc among the Sri Lankan bowlers.

In the process, Pandya completed his century. Umesh Yadav also supported him at the other end and both batsmen survived the extended morning session without losing their wickets. (With wires inputs)

