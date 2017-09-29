Virender Sehwag mourns Elphinstone stampede victims

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed his sorrow over the Elphinstone Road station stampede that left more than 20 dead on Friday.

Sehwag, 38, paid condolences to the families of those who lost their kins in the unfortunate incident.

Human life is unfortunately the cheapest thing. Such a heart wrenching incident, innocent people dying even after paying taxes #Elphinstone — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2017

Deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in the stampede today for no fault of theirs #elphinstone — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2017

In the city of dreams, people travel with such high risks. Before anything else,citizens security is the need of the hour,long been ignored. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2017

Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Mohammed Kaif also took to Twitter to share their anguish.

Heartbreaking to see what happened in Mumbai earlier today. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 29, 2017

Deeply pained and saddened by the unfortunate loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai #elphinstone .Condolences to the families ! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 29, 2017

Deeply pained and saddened by the loss of lives in Mumbai, #elphinstone . Prayers for the injured. Human lives need far more value. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 29, 2017

At least 22 people have been killed in the stampede. Over 30 people have been injured in the incident.

In videos emerging from the incident, people can be seen trying to climb over the railings of the stairway to escape the stampede.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Friday.