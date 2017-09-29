close
Virender Sehwag mourns Elphinstone stampede victims

At least 22 people have been killed in the stampede. Over 30 people have been injured in the incident.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 19:12
Virender Sehwag mourns Elphinstone stampede victims

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed his sorrow over the Elphinstone Road station stampede that left more than 20 dead on Friday.

Sehwag, 38, paid condolences to the families of those who lost their kins in the unfortunate incident.

Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Mohammed Kaif also took to Twitter to share their anguish.

At least 22 people have been killed in the stampede. Over 30 people have been injured in the incident.

In videos emerging from the incident, people can be seen trying to climb over the railings of the stairway to escape the stampede.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Friday.

Virender Sehwag Elphinstone stampede Rohit Sharma VVS Laxman Mohammed Kaif

