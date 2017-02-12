close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Virender Sehwag pays rich tributes to martyrs Bhandoriya Gopal Singh, Raghuveer Singh

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag paid rich tributes to two Indian soldiers killed in an over-night gun-battle in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 21:37
Virender Sehwag pays rich tributes to martyrs Bhandoriya Gopal Singh, Raghuveer Singh
Courtesy: Twitter (@adgpi)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag paid rich tributes to two Indian soldiers killed in an over-night gun-battle in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

"Naman to army jawans Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom today in Kulgam. Om Shanti," Sehwag wrote.

According to reports, at least seven persons including four militants were killed in the fierce gun-battle.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 21:36

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.