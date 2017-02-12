Virender Sehwag pays rich tributes to martyrs Bhandoriya Gopal Singh, Raghuveer Singh

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag paid rich tributes to two Indian soldiers killed in an over-night gun-battle in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

"Naman to army jawans Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom today in Kulgam. Om Shanti," Sehwag wrote.

Naman to army jawans Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom today in Kulgam. Om Shanti . pic.twitter.com/CCRCEt5lON — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2017

#COAS & all ranks #IndianArmy salute L/Nk Bhandoriya Gopal Singh & Sep Raghuveer Singh who attained martyrdom during an operation in J&K pic.twitter.com/wZVI87CnwQ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 12, 2017

According to reports, at least seven persons including four militants were killed in the fierce gun-battle.