Virender Sehwag pays tribute to 'Chota Chetan' Parthiv Patel following Ranji Trophy success

New Delhi: Following Gujarat's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, Virender Sehwag paid tribute to Parthiv Patel for playing a captain's knock in guiding his team to victory against defending champions Mumbai in the final.

Parthiv played a stupendous knock of 143 runs in the 2nd innings to beat record champions Mumbai by five wickets on the final day at the Holkar Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging 312-run target, second time finalists Gujarat were in trouble at 89-3 but a 116-run stand between Parthiv and Manprit Juneja (54) helped them stay in a strong position on the fifth day of the 83rd Ranji Trophy final.

Left-hander Parthiv, who recorded his 25th century in first class cricket, then stitched a 94-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rujul Bhat (27 not out) to help Gujarat overhaul the target set by Mumbai, who were bidding to extend their record haul of 41 Ranji Trophy titles.

Lauding Parthiv's incredible performance, Sehwag took to his twitter account to pay this hilarious tribute.

Nikke se @parthiv9 ne kar diya itna bada kaam. Chota Packet,Bada Dhamaka .#ChotaChetan helps Gujarat win #RanjiTrophy . pic.twitter.com/5zswUAXtd8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 14, 2017

The former Delhi batsman tweeted, "Nikke se @parthiv9 ne kar diya itna bada kaam. Chota Packet,Bada Dhamaka . #ChotaChetan helps Gujarat win #RanjiTrophy." (Little Parthiv has done something huge and created a big explosion. He has helped Gujrat win Ranji Trophy).

Brief scores: Mumbai 228 and 411 all out. Gujarat first innings 328 all out and 313-5 (Parthiv Patel 143, Manprit Juneja 54, Rujul Bhat 27 not out; Balwinder Singh Sandhu 2-101, Abhishek Nayar 1-31) on Day 5.