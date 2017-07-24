close
Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan indulge in Twitter banter over India's loss to England in WWC 2017 Final

Piers Morgan and Virender Sehwag have often been in Twitter battles over sporting performances of India and England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 08:56
Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan indulge in Twitter banter over India&#039;s loss to England in WWC 2017 Final

New Delhi: British journalist Piers Morgan took on his beloved Twitter opponent Virender Sehwag yet again after Team India's narrow 9-run defeat to England in the ICC Women's World Cup final on Sunday night. 

It was deja vu for India as this is the second time they have fallen at the final hurdle. They had lost by 98 runs to Australia in the final of the 2005 edition.

Electing to bat first, England produced a competitive total of 228 for seven in their 50 overs.

The Indian eves rode on half-centuries from opener Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur to almost overhaul the target. 

However, the Indian eves seemed to los their wits towards the end, losing seven wickets for just 28 runs to be all out for 219 runs in 48.4 overs.

Sehwag, who has been a big supporter of Indian women's team's performance this campaign, has been critical of England's men's team's performance in the World Cup and after the Indian eves' defeat to the hosts, Morgan couldn't help but poke the former Indian opener on the loss.

"You OK, buddy @virendersehwag? #WWC2017final," Morgan tweeted to Sehwag.

Viru, giving the British journalist a befitting reply, wrote, "Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate.We fought well &will only get better & stronger.
Enjoy for a change!"

Morgan, then digging old graves, asked Sehwag to pay up Rs. 1 million for the one-sided bet that he himself had confirmed during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Morgan and Sehwag's Twitter banter, followed by Indian fans' reactions made the British journo a top trend on the micro-blogging website.

This was the fourth World Cup title for the English girls. They have earlier been champions in 1973, 1993 and 2009. They are also the second most successful nation in this tournament after Australia who have seven titles to their name.

(With IANS inputs)

