Virender Sehwag posts hilarious tweet on Shane Watson's birthday

New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag seems to be thoroughly enjoying his life after cricket. His Twitter handle surely validates the fact. Famous for being extremely witty, Sehwag hardly misses out on a chance to have fun whenever he can. He has never missed an opportunity to troll or take a dig at people and probably this is the reason why he is one of the most followed cricketers on social media.

Sehwag, who is particularly famous for his 'birthday tweets', wished Australian Shane Watson on his birthday today.

"Happy Birthday @ShaneRWatson33. The kind of wonderful player and person you are, every parent will say, What A Son!", tweeted Sehwag.

The kind of wonderful player and person you are, every parent will say, What A Son ! pic.twitter.com/IzpWHw7Vr9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 17, 2017

The 35-year-old former Australia all-rounder, who retired from international cricket following the 2016 World T20 in India, managed just 67 runs in seven games at a miserable average of 11.16 in IPL 2017. With the ball, he claimed only four wickets at an economy rate of 10.29.

After his retirement, Watson plied his trade in Twenty20 leagues, including playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

The Indian Premier League franchise bought him last year for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore, and with 179 runs and 20 wickets in 16 games he established himself as a key man in the team. This year though, everything went downhill.

The Australian, who captained RCB in the absence of Virat Kohli in the first four matches of the season, is hoping to turn coach sometime soon.