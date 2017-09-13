close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virender Sehwag posts hilarious tweet to wish Shane Warne on his birthday

Warne turned 48 on Wednesday. The Australian great is considered by cricket experts to be the finest leg spinner to have played the sport. He took 1,001 wickets in international cricket for Australia, 708 in Test cricket, 293 in ODIs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 14:17
Virender Sehwag posts hilarious tweet to wish Shane Warne on his birthday
PTI

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag, the Twitter star, was at his humourous self again as he wished Shane Warne on his birthday on Wednesday.

Posting a picture with a plastered Warne, Sehwag wrote, “Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne.”

Warne turned 48 on Wednesday. The Australian great is considered by cricket experts to be the finest leg spinner to have played the sport. He took 1,001 wickets in international cricket for Australia, 708 in Test cricket, 293 in ODIs.

He is widely regarded as the man responsible for making leg spin fashionable all over again. While Warne was a great competitor, he is remembered as much for his colourful personality on and off the cricket field.

His career was also riddled with a number of controversies. Warne is now days seen as a cricket broadcaster, commentating on various matches in different parts of the world.

TAGS

Shane WarneVirender SehwagTwitterCricketHappy Birthday

From Zee News

Watch: Lionel Messi &#039;first ever&#039; goal past Gigi Buffon is a thing of beauty
Football

Watch: Lionel Messi 'first ever' goal past Gigi B...

Football

Former England and West Brom manager Roy Hodson named Cryst...

Rafael Nadal to play top level Tennis for years to come: Carlos Moya
Tennis

Rafael Nadal to play top level Tennis for years to come: Ca...

Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV listing, time in IST, venue, squads
cricket

Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20I: Date, live streaming, TV li...

Focus is on cricket being played in Pakistan, not who&#039;s in World XI squad: Harsha Bhogle
cricket

Focus is on cricket being played in Pakistan, not who'...

Danielle Wyatt gives a fitting reply after being trolled over bat gifted by Virat Kohli
cricket

Danielle Wyatt gives a fitting reply after being trolled ov...

Cricket being used for political purposes, says former ICC president Ehsan Mani
cricket

Cricket being used for political purposes, says former ICC...

Watch: Darren Sammy falls flat after being yorked by Hassan Ali, still claps for the bowler
cricket

Watch: Darren Sammy falls flat after being yorked by Hassan...

Sadio Mane ban appeal failure no surprise to manager Jurgen Klopp as Sevilla await
Football

Sadio Mane ban appeal failure no surprise to manager Jurgen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video