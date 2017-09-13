Virender Sehwag posts hilarious tweet to wish Shane Warne on his birthday

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag, the Twitter star, was at his humourous self again as he wished Shane Warne on his birthday on Wednesday.

Posting a picture with a plastered Warne, Sehwag wrote, “Batsmen always wished ur hands were plastered like this while you were bowling,or atleast you warned them. Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne.”

Happy Birthday legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Pz0Zg2NXlj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 13, 2017

Warne turned 48 on Wednesday. The Australian great is considered by cricket experts to be the finest leg spinner to have played the sport. He took 1,001 wickets in international cricket for Australia, 708 in Test cricket, 293 in ODIs.

He is widely regarded as the man responsible for making leg spin fashionable all over again. While Warne was a great competitor, he is remembered as much for his colourful personality on and off the cricket field.

His career was also riddled with a number of controversies. Warne is now days seen as a cricket broadcaster, commentating on various matches in different parts of the world.