Virender Sehwag reacts on Anil Kumble's resignation, says Jumbo's shoes will be hard to fill

As of now, there are four other candidates to have applied for the job of Team India's head coach other than Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajpoot and Dodda Ganesh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 15:48
Virender Sehwag reacts on Anil Kumble&#039;s resignation, says Jumbo&#039;s shoes will be hard to fill

New Delhi: Anil Kumble's resignation as the head coach of Indian cricket team, despite recently re-applying for the post, left everyone stunned be it the experts of the sport or just fans. 

While who his replacement is going to be Kumble's replacement, remains to be the biggest question of all, Virender Sehwag – in the running for the post himself – has said that it will be hard to fill the void created by Jumbo's departure.

READ: Anil Kumble's resignation prompts BCCI to invite more applications for position of head coach

“I have never played under Kumble – the coach. However, he has been my senior, my captain. In fact my comeback in international cricket was under him. The Indian team’s performance under him has been phenomenal. Whoever comes in as his successor will find it hard to fill in his shoes,” Sehwag quoted as saying by UC News.

“His achievements as a coach will be hard to replicate. I can’t comment on his coaching style but as a senior, as a player there is no one better than him.”

Viru also commented on a potential Indian coach vs Foreign coach battle, considering he and Tom Moody are the favourites for the big job as of now.

“There is not much difference between an Indian coach and a foreign coach. I think an Indian coach can communicate in a better way. Sometimes, it often happens that a person is more comfortable in expressing his opinion in Hindi and not in English. That way you gain the confidence of the players,” Sehwag said. “With Indian coaches you can also joke around.”

With reports on his 2-line CV becoming an overnight sensation, Sehwag said: “If I had to send a small CV, my name would have been enough. I want to know the source of these stories, so that I can also that person about how he got the information.”

As of now, there are four other candidates to have applied for the job of Team India's head coach – Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajpoot and Dodda Ganesh – and the decision is expected likely to be taken after the conclusion of West Indies series, which starts from Friday and ends on July 9

