Virender Sehwag refuses to comment about Team India head coach snub

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag refused to answer the questions on the controversial selection of Team India's head coach at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sehwag was one of the candidates who were interviewed by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, for the high-profile job that ultimately went to Ravi Shastri.

Sehwag, who is not known to mince his words, when asked whether he was told about a separate batting and bowling coach, said "if you ask questions on "Umeed India" (the show he is promoting) then I will answer. Thanks."

Sehwag, who never shies away from talking about issues that matter, spoke about the challenges faced by Indian athletes while preparing for world-class events like Olympics and World Championships.

He also said that his struggle was nothing in comparison to what these athletes face as there are a lot of cricket academies all over India.

He said, "My struggle was nothing in comparison to them. For me cricketing facilities were available at every corner, there are 1000s of academies in Delhi where (one) gets facilities and equipment. There is no struggle for us cricketers in front of them."

Some of the athletes whom he interviewed for the show are wrestler Sakshi Malik and rower Dattu Bhokanal.

He also said he was touched by the struggle of Dattu, who at one time did not know swimming before finishing 13th in the Rio Olympics last year.