Virender Sehwag remembers greatest batsman of all time on 'Bradman Jayanti'

Bradman was born on August 27, 1908 in New South Wales. He played for Australia in 52 Tests, with a record average of 99.94. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 12:46
Virender Sehwag remembers greatest batsman of all time on &#039;Bradman Jayanti&#039;

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag, in addition to his reputation of being one of the best Indian cricketers, is known for his wit and quirky way of trolling others. 

His sense of humour has earned him a social media celebrity status and often, he has taken to Twitter to make jokes, hold discussions and form opinions and has more or less managed to generate a buzz, each time. 

This time, Sehwag posted wishes for the great Sir Donald Bradman.

Although Bradman is not with use anymore, still, he is considered the best in the world.

Sehwag tweeted,"A day for every cricket lover to remember Sir Don Bradman, the greatest batsman of all times on his birth anniversary.#BradmanJayanti"

Last year, on August 27, the birth anniversary of Don Bradman, he had tweeted,"Pic 1- Don Pic 2- Bread Pic 3- Man Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been #BradmanJayanti"

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who was often compared with the Australian great, also tweeted his wishes for the legendary cricketer.

Bradman was born on August 27, 1908 in New South Wales. He played for Australia in 52 Tests, with a record average of 99.94. Bradman played for Australia from 1928 to 1948 and scored 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

His first-class career was also stellar - where he played 234 matches at an average of 95.14 and scoring 117 hundreds. Bradman passed away on February 25, 2001.

TAGS

Virender SehwagDon BradmanBradman JayantiSehwag birthday tweetsSehwag twittercricket news

