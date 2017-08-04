Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: There are few men in the history of popular culture in India who have been as loved by the masses at large as Virender Sehwag, the ace cricketer and Kishore Kumar, the legendary singer, actor.

And on the 88th birth anniversary of the great Kishore, Sehwag tweeted, “On his birth anniversary,remembering my hidden batting partner #KishoreKumar Chala jaata hoon, Kisi ki dhun me, Dhadakte dil ke taraane liye (sic).”

It must be remembered that Sehwag has talked about his fondness for Kishore earlier as well. He spoke on how he used to hum Kishore’s songs to help him concentrate and perform while he was wielding the willow at the batting crease.

Kishore is remembered as one of the greatest-ever multi-talented film people in the history of Indian cinema. He excelled as a singer, actor, composer, lyricist, director producer, as well as screenwriter. He passed away at the age of 58 in 1987.

Sehwag of course is arguably the most interesting and watched Indian sportsperson on Twitter. Post his retirement from the sport as a player, he has garnered as much love and fame, both as a media person, commentating and analysing the sport, as well as his humour as a Twitter star.