close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth anniversary

It must be remembered that Sehwag has talked about his fondness for Kishore earlier as well. He spoke on how he used to hum Kishore’s songs to help him concentrate and perform while he was wielding the willow at the batting crease.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 18:09
Virender Sehwag remembers Kishore Kumar on singer’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: There are few men in the history of popular culture in India who have been as loved by the masses at large as Virender Sehwag, the ace cricketer and Kishore Kumar, the legendary singer, actor.

And on the 88th birth anniversary of the great Kishore, Sehwag tweeted, “On his birth anniversary,remembering my hidden batting partner #KishoreKumar Chala jaata hoon, Kisi ki dhun me, Dhadakte dil ke taraane liye (sic).”

It must be remembered that Sehwag has talked about his fondness for Kishore earlier as well. He spoke on how he used to hum Kishore’s songs to help him concentrate and perform while he was wielding the willow at the batting crease.

Kishore is remembered as one of the greatest-ever multi-talented film people in the history of Indian cinema. He excelled as a singer, actor, composer, lyricist, director producer, as well as screenwriter. He passed away at the age of 58 in 1987.

Sehwag of course is arguably the most interesting and watched Indian sportsperson on Twitter. Post his retirement from the sport as a player, he has garnered as much love and fame, both as a media person, commentating and analysing the sport, as well as his humour as a Twitter star.

TAGS

Virender SehwagKishore KumarTwitter

From Zee News

Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James Anderson
cricket

Old Trafford renames Pavilion End after England pacer James...

Andy Murray pulls out Rogers Cup 2017; Rafael Nadal to reclaim No. 1 spot with semi-final showing
Tennis

Andy Murray pulls out Rogers Cup 2017; Rafael Nadal to recl...

India in complete control at end of Day 2 of Colombo Test versus Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India in complete control at end of Day 2 of Colombo Test v...

UEFA Champions League play-off draw: Jurgen Klopp will return to Germany as Liverpool face Hoffenheim
Football

UEFA Champions League play-off draw: Jurgen Klopp will retu...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire Rod Tucker
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot almost flattens umpire...

Twitter reacts to Neymar&#039;s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain
Football

Twitter reacts to Neymar's move from Barcelona to Pari...

WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga&#039;s wicket with a dab
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli celebrate Upul Tharanga's...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date,...

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Test double of 2000 runs &amp; 250 wickets
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: R Ashwin becomes fastest cricketer to achieve Te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video