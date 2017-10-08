Virender Sehwag retweets wife Aarti's 'love of life' message on Karva Chauth

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday retweeted wife Aarti's Karva Chauth message. Regarded as one of the most sacred festivals in India, women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husband’s long life and good health on Karva Chauth.

Talking about the essence of love and the tradition, Aarti wrote in her tweet, "Waiting to see the moon through love.Proud to be fasting for love of my life @virendersehwag . A day I really look forward to, #KarvaChauth."

Waiting to see the moon through love.Proud to be fasting for love of my life @virendersehwag .

A day I really look forward to, #KarvaChauth — Aarti Sehwag (@AartiSehwag) October 8, 2017

In August, Aarti described their relationship in a simple tweet, which read: "Husband and wife, best friends for life. Lucky to have my best friend as my partner for life."

Regarded as one of the most explosive batsmen ever, Sehwag played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively. He has 23 Test and 15 ODI hundreds.

Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat in April 2004. The couple has two sons, Aryavir and Vedant.