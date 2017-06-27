Virender Sehwag reveals RD Burman's melodious song which he frequently sung while batting

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had a weird habit of singing while batting during his playing days. Irrespective of the circumstances, one of the most dangerous batsmen to have played the game, Sehwag bemused his partner's at the non-striker's end with his nonchalance.

Sehwag might have retired from international cricket, but he continues to entertain the fans through his sense of humour.

Since the beginning of 2016, the Nawab of Nazafgarh was seen in a new avatar where he started wishing celebrities across the world through hilarious tweets.

On Tuesday, Viru took to Twitter to wish legendary singer RD Burman on his birthday. In the process, the Delhi batsman also revealed the song which he frequently sung while batting.

"Remembering the legend #RDBurman ji on Pancham Jayanti. Remember singing 'Aane waala Pal ' frequently while batting, @ashabhosle ji !," Sehwag tweeted.

Remembering the legend #RDBurman ji on Pancham Jayanti. Remember singing 'Aane waala Pal ' frequently while batting, @ashabhosle ji ! pic.twitter.com/AqEx6EzT3h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2017

Burman, son of noted Indian music director SD Burman, was popularly known as Pancham Da. He revolutionised the Hindi music industry by bringing in western music influence.

Burman made electronic rock popular in India and also incorporated jazz and Arabic tunes in his compositions.

His songs for films like "Kati Patang," "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Caravan", "Sholay" and "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" among other were major hits and became an inspiration for new-age music composers.

Burman also produced an array of spell-binding melodies and semi-classicals for films like "Amar Prem," "Aandhi", "Parichay", "Ijaazat", "Kinara", and "Khushboo".

The composer died in 1994. The last movie he worked on was "1942: A Love Story", starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in the lead, which was released after his death.

(With PTI inputs)