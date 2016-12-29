Virender Sehwag rocks again: This time birthday boy is Saqlain Mushtaq, and Internet goes kaput
The video showed Sehwag hitting Mushtaq for a six, to reach his maiden triple hundred at Multan in 2004.
New Delhi: Virender Sehwag certainly has a magical trove of birthday wishes – intriguing, witty, funny, etc.
On Thursday, the former India opener wished Pakistan spin great Saqlain Mushtaq on his 40th birthday, in a never seen manner.
In his Twitter post, Sehwag took the help of a video clip, and wrote "A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq . Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop."
A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq .
Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop. pic.twitter.com/QOryy3L2TF
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2016
