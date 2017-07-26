close
Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble remember India's bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully took control of posts at a treacherous high altitude and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, after fighting for 60 days.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 13:33
Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble remember India&#039;s bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Courtesy: Twitter (@virendersehwag)

New Delhi: As the nation remembers its brave heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh hailed the great sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

The cricketers took to Twitter to laud the bravery of those soldiers who lost their lives fighting for their country. 

Last Sunday, the Kargil Prakram Rally was organized at the India Gate to recall the valor of the brave soldiers and their sacrifices which got country back the Kargil heights.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated on July 26, commemorates India`s emphatic victory against Pakistan and honours the war heroes.

More than 500 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the war. Four Param Vir Chakras, nine Maha Vir Chakras, 53 Vir Chakras and other medals had been awarded to felicitate the Kargil War heroes.

(With PTI inputs)

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Kargil Vijay Diwas

