Virender Sehwag sends birthday wishes to Dale 'Steyn Gun' in his trademark style

June 27 is also the birthday of legendary Kevin Pietersen as well. Sehwag wished his former Delhi Daredevils teammate as well. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 16:51
Virender Sehwag sends birthday wishes to Dale &#039;Steyn Gun&#039; in his trademark style
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag is well-known for his hilarious 'Birthday Tweets'. The Nawab of Najafgarh, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and wished South Africa's all time great pacer Dale Steyn on his 34th birthday in his trademark style.

Sehwag wrote: "Happy Birthday Cricket's James Bond, Steyn Gun @DaleSteyn62. The stains you caused to the stumps and batsman's toes can't ever be erased ."

Steyn was quick to respond to Sehwag's wish. He replied: "Viru! You legend! Thanx a mill bud"

The bowler, whose lethal pace is intimidating for most batsmen around the world, had said in a 2015 interview to The Indian Express that nobody comes close to being the nightmare that Virender Sehwag was in his prime.

"In the past times that I have played here, I have bowled against guys like Virender Sehwag, that guy was a nightmare. He scored 300 in Chennai and if you missed him by a small margin, he would smoke you out," the Proteas speedster had said.

Dale Steyn has not been picked for the South Africa four-Test series against England that begins on July 6. He has still not fully recovered from the shoulder injury which has kept him out of action since the end of 2016. 

June 27 is also the birthday of legendary Kevin Pietersen. Sehwag wished his former Delhi Daredevils teammate as well by retweeting his wish from last year. 

Wishing the former England international, Sehwag wrote: "A very happy birthday @KP24. When we used to play for Delhi, I always thought, This KP will send the ball to CP"

Over the last two years, Sehwag's sense of humour has earned him massive fan following on social media, especially Twitter. He currently has over 10.6 million followers on Twitter. 

