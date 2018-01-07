Virender Sehwag sends 'Monday Motivation' to Team India in South Africa

New Delhi: Team India are behind South Africa in the first Test even as rain washed out the entire third day's play, and in case Virat Kohli's boys seek some 'Monday Motivation' for day four, they don't have to look much further than Virender Sehwag's latest tweet.

"Team India just need to do this when play resumes tomorrow," read Sehwag's message that accompanied the below image he tweeted on Sunday.

Team India just need to do this when play resumes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6HLFLARA5y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2018

India, who were bowled out for 209 in their first innings, were 142 runs behind South Africa when the second day's play ended. But there was no progress on their part on day three as rain played a spoilsport and not a single ball could be bowled.

South Africa made 286 on the opening day and secured a 77-run lead in the first innings. They are 65/2 in their second innings, with nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (2*) and Hashim Amla (4*) at the crease.

For India, Hardik Pandya has so far been the hero of the Test having scored 93 and taking two wickets to fall in South Africa's second innings.