Virender Sehwag slams stone pelters, says assault on CRPF jawans has to stop

New Delhi: After the video of youths beating CRPF jawans in J&K went viral, India's cricketing stars Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag came out in suport of the jawans.

While Gautam Gambhir said 'For every slap on jawan, kill 100 jihadis', Kaif termed the attackers thinking the Jawans' restraint with their weakness as stupid.

Sehwag, meanwhile, termed the youths' assault on CRPF jawans as unacceptable, which has to stop.

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

The incident took place during the bypoll of Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

"Police have registered an FIR on our complaint in Jammu and Kashmir. Law will take its course," acting Director General of CRPF Sudeep Lakhtakia told PTI in New Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said stern action would be taken against those involved in such incidents.

Sources said the police have identified the youths who attacked the CRPF personnel and action against them is expected soon.

In Jammu, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said, "There will be stern action against perpetrators. Such incidents are not acceptable at all. Action will be taken."

"This is a very unfortunate incident. Its noteworthy how jawans were patient. Our security forces are disciplined. Jawans have maintained extreme calm," he told reporters after inaugurating the four-day Jammu Mahotsav.

Meanwhile, Lakhtakia and Special Secretary (Internal Secretary) in the Home Ministry Rina Mitra will leave for Srinagar tomorrow to assess the security situation in Kashmir Valley.