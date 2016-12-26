Virender Sehwag thanks Aamir Khan for special Dangal screening, lends important advice

New Delhi: Bolywood star Aamir Khan's latest movie Dangal is off to a flying start after being released on December 23rd, 2016. The movie entered Rs. 100 crore club in the first three days itself and is expected to be one the best movies of 2016.

Aamir has been organising special screenings of the film and Virender Sehwag was invited to one such screening.

Sehwag's approval for the movie can be understood seeing the following tweet posted by him after the screening.

Thank u @aamir_khan fr d special #Dangal screening.U had an angocha to wipe ur tears in the end,shud give free tissues with tickets for us . pic.twitter.com/b1nSa4ZxM8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2016

"Thank you Amir Khan for the special Dangal screening. You had an angocha to wipe your tears in the end, should give free tissues with tickets for us," tweeted the former Indian opener.

Sehwag was so blown by the movie that he advised Aamir to give people tissues while they are watching the movie.

Dangal also has a scene where Mahavir Singh Phogat criticizes his daughter's coach for suggestion of being more defensive by saying, "Yeh toh wahi baat hui ki Virender Sehwag ko bolo ki wo Rahul Dravid jaise khele. Yeh karne se na woh Dravid ban payega aur na Sehwag reh jayega (This is just telling Virender Sehwag to play like Rahul Dravid. By doing this, he wil neither become Dravid, nor will he remain like Sehwag)."

Dangal is turning out to be one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year.