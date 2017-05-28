Virender Sehwag to compete with Anil Kumble for position of Team India's head coach - Report

New Delhi: Anil Kumble's job as the Head Coach of Indian cricket team was thrown into jeopardy after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to invite fresh applications for the top job and not offer an extension to Jumbo's present 1-year contract. Kumble might be an automatic inclusion in the candidates' list, but recent reports suggest that he is set to face tough competition from Virender Sehwag who has also been asked to nominate himself.

As per a report in Indian Express, Sehwag was contacted by one of the general managers of the BCCI on the sidelines of an IPL game during his time as the coach of Kings XI Punjab, and asked to apply for the position of India's coach.

Kumble, who is expected to push for the renewal of his one-year contract that expires later this month, reportedly annoyed some top BCCI officials after taking over the pay negotiations matter with some senior members of the board and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

“We have contacted Sehwag during the IPL and asked him to consider applying for the job of India coach. But he won’t be the only one applying because we expect other former players to also thrown their hats in the ring,” a top BCCI was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

When asked about the reports, Sehwag told The Sunday Express that he there is no truth in the reports as he was yet to be contacted with regards to applying for the India coach’s job.

“The board wants to go through the process of selection of coach again. Also, the next contract is likely to run until the 2019 World Cup, so even the length of the contract has to be taken into consideration before appointing the coach. We don’t want a scenario where the players and the coach are not on the same page,” a BCCI insider revealed.

Kumble, whose 1-year stint ends post Champions Trophy, has won five straight Test series, and helped the team rise to the No. 1 position in Tests.

The last date for sending applications for the post of Head Coach is May 31, subsequently, the applicants will have to appear before the high-profile cricket committee — consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman — who will then make their choice known.

It has also been learnt that several Indian players are in favour of Kumble continuing at helm beyond his 1-year contract.