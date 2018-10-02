हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag trolled on Twitter following promotional tweet on T10 League

Cricket fans criticised the growth of such leagues as a major threat to test cricket with audience for the longer formats of the game declining steadily. 

Virender Sehwag trolled on Twitter following promotional tweet on T10 League
Image Credits: Reuters

Virender Sehwag is extremely popular on social media due to his ability to generate humour at the expense of others through hilarious tweets. However, the 39-year-old was himself trolled by cricket fans following a tweet promoting the upcoming 2nd edition of the T10 league with many going to the extent of branding it as a "Toss-League". 

Others criticised the growth of such a league as nothing short of a major threat to test cricket with the audience for the longer formats of the game declining steadily. 

Here are some of the most interesting tweets:

Tags:
Virender SehwagIndiaT10CricketMaratha Arabians

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close